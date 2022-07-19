Sudhir Chaudhary’s new show on Aaj Tak likely to be called ‘Black & White’

As part of the promotions, the channel switched to black and white mode for brief moments during the day.
Sudhir Chaudhary’s new show on Aaj Tak is expected to be called ‘Black & White’, unofficial sources confirmed. The show promos indicate that it will air at 9 pm from Tuesday.
As part of the promotions, the channel goes into black and white mode for brief moments during the day. It keeps the audience guessing and informs them that the reason will be revealed at 9 pm on Tuesday (July 19).
As part of a user-engagement initiative, it asks the audience to guess the name of the show and the first 1000 winners will win a cash prize of Rs 1000. It has got over 5 lac responses over Whatsapp and Twitter. The promotions for these feature Chaudhary himself at a piano, at a zebra crossing and on a chess board, and uses them as hints for the show name.
Earlier, the news anchor asked for ideas for his new show through a user-driven campaign #AskSudhir. The channel received over 3.5 lac responses on WhatsApp and 1.2 lac listens on Twitter Spaces.
The former editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News joined Aaj Tak as consulting editor last week.
Welcoming Chaudhary to the channel, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson of the India Today Group, wrote in an internal communication, “Sudhir and Aaj Tak are collaborating to bring to our 100 million viewers an exciting new show anchored by him. This show will be under the supervision of News Director Supriya Prasad. I know the mills have been hyperactive and this announcement should give a closure :-). The natural home for a household name in news is always Aaj Tak!”
He resigned from Zee News on July 1, after spending 15 years (two stints) with it. Chaudhary was the editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.