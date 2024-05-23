Sun Neo Hindi GEC appoints Madison Media Alpha as its media agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to solidify its position as a national television powerhouse.
Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, has recently won the Media AOR of Sun Neo Hindi GEC. The agency has been working for Sun Bangla and Sun Marathi channels under Sun Network.
As the latest launch under the broadcaster Sun TV Network, Sun Neo Hindi GEC is the first Hindi channel under the network, aiming to solidify its position as a powerhouse in the national television landscape.
Speaking on Madison’s appointment, Sun TV Network’s official spokesperson, commented, “We are delighted to launch Sun Neo, our flagship Hindi General Entertainment Channel across Hindi speaking markets. We have been currently partnering with Madison on other channels and look forward to leveraging their expertise to make Sun Neo, a household name across the Hindi heartlands of India.”
“Madison's long-standing association with Sun TV Network is a testament to the strong bond we have developed over time. With Sun Neo Hindi GEC now appointing us as their Agency on Record, we are committed to delivering impactful media solutions that will elevate the brand's awareness in Hindi markets”, said Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, about the newest association.
Madison Media Alpha is a part of Madison World, India’s homegrown communication agency group established in 1988, that handles media planning and buying for clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, CEAT, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others. Madison World through its 11 units served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.