SUN TV Group donates Rs. 10 crores to COVID 19 relief funds

Sun TV Network and its Group Companies donates a sum of Rs.10 crores to COVID 19 relief funds.
In an expression of solidarity with the nation’s collective fight against the dreaded virus, the employees of Sun TV and other affiliated Group companies numbering more than 6,000 will also contribute one day’s salary.
The said money will be donated for several initiatives currently under way at various states of India including the following:
Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and state governments.
Partnering with NGOs that are providing succour to migrant labour displaced from their livelihoods and other initiatives related to COVID 19 relief work.
Financial assistance to daily wage earners, working either directly or indirectly associated with TV, movie industry and other allied activities.
In addition, the group is actively exploring other options to leverage its resources including all its media assets so that greater awareness can be spread among millions of viewers across India and rest of the world.