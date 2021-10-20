SUN TV Network launches Marathi General Entertainment Channel SUN Marathi

Nandini is a story of two sisters. One makes revenge as her life mission, while the other one vows to protect her loved ones. It will be interesting to see who will succeed in her mission.

Sundari is a village girl with an ambition. She believes her good heart, good behavior and her goal of becoming a collector will make her life beautiful, in-spite of her dark skin tone which is not desirable in the society she grows up in.

Jaau Nako Dur… Baba!is about a girl seeking her father’s love and attention throughout her life. Will she ever get that love?

Abhalachi Maya portrays the bond between a brother and a sister. Will this bond ever break?

Kanyadaan is about a story of a father and his five daughters. A conventional belief says that the responsibility of a father towards his daughter ends with her marriage. Our show questions this belief.

Sant Gajanan Shegaviche is about life and work of a popular saint Shree. Gajanan Maharaj who is believed to be an incarnation of lord Ganesha and Dattatreya.