Sunil Lulla on to 'A New Stage, A New Play'

As a part of his entrepreneurial journey, Sunil Lulla, former CEO, BARC India will resume ‘The Linus Adventures’ that was founded in August 2019.
Media veteran and former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Sunil Lulla recently stepped down after helming the television ratings agency for almost two years. BARC India informed in a press note that Lulla had resigned his remit to pursue his ambition as an entrepreneur and announced Nakul Chopra as the new CEO.
Lulla recently announced that he will be embarking on a ‘Portfolio Career’ after having four decades of a fulfilling and an exciting ‘Employee Life’. His entrepreneurial journey comprises The Linus Adventures, a company which he founded in August 2019, to assist promoters and CXOs scale their business and become leader brands.
Lulla will also take over as the co-founder of a UAE based Edtech start-up focussed on India and MENA region. "The purpose of the start-up will be to nurture the next generations, by providing them holistic development opportunities from an early stage in their life," revealed Lulla in a LinkedIn post.
He added, “I remain an active angel investor in early-stage start-ups across multiple domains. More vigorously than ever before support Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA), which transforms the attitudes and behaviour of Children to ensure a sustainable future. Learn a new way of running (known as Maximum Aerobic Function / Low Heart Rate), in which we breathe smarter, ‘Run-Jog-Sprint-Recover’ to successfully complete many a Marathon and staying more refreshed.”
According to Lulla’s LinkedIn profile, he has been actively involved in building brands and growing business, start-ups and turnarounds, across media, digital, music, advertising, audience measurement and the FMCG space.
Lulla has helmed leadership roles across companies like Balaji Telefilms, GREY Group India, Times Television Network, Indya.com, SONY Entertainment, JWT, HMV and MTV. His early years were spent in Sales and soon thereafter with J Walter Thompson, in senior positions across India, China & Taiwan.