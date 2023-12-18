SVF Entertainment ventures into international market

SVF partners with Alpha-I Studios and Chorki to elevate Bengali cinema to a global audience.
SVF Entertainment, a cornerstone of the Bengali entertainment sector, is now expanding into the Bangladeshi film market. It is collaborating with Dhaka-based Alpha-I Studios and the OTT platform Chorki to produce two Bangladeshi films, Toofan and Domm.
Toofan, directed by Raihan Rafi and starring Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan is set to redefine the scale of storytelling and elevate Bengali cinema to global prominence. The second film, Domm, directed by Redoan Rony and starring National Award-winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury, is based on a true story. This collaboration aims to deliver high-quality content to a global audience.
The studio also highlighted its initiatives in other markets, including the production of two Telugu shows for Disney+ hotstar- Dayaa and Vadhuvu. It reflects SVF’s versatile approach and commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality entertainment across regional boundaries.
SVF’s expansion into Bangladesh is not just about producing films but creating an ecosystem that fosters creativity and innovation in the Bengali film industry. It is poised to make a significant impact on the global entertainment scene for the sixth largest spoken language in the world - Bengali.
Mahendra Soni, co- founder-director, SVF Entertainment and Hoichoi, commented, “We at SVF are taking another significant step to deepen our relationship with the entertainment industry of Bangladesh by venturing into local movie production. Our goal is to ensure that Bengali language films reach every corner of the globe and to continue delivering projects that stand tall on international standards.”
SVF has launched a local language OTT platform, Hoichoi Bangladesh, which has successfully completed over 3 years of producing compelling content such as Taqdeer, Karagar, Mohanagar, Kaiser and many others for Bangladesh.
Hoichoi has even collaborated with some of the best creative talents in Bangladesh, further solidifying SVF as a dynamic force not only in film production but also in the digital entertainment space.