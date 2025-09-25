Swastik Productions rebrands as Swastik Stories

Swastik Productions, known for some of India’s most iconic mythological and historical shows, has rebranded as Swastik Stories. The move marks the launch of what the company calls India’s first integrated cultural storytelling ecosystem. The rollout begins this Diwali with a new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel and a slate of Swastik Originals.

Advertisment

The announcement was marked by the lighting of an Akhand Diya at the company’s Mumbai headquarters by NP Singh, former MD and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India. The diya represents the eternal flame of storytelling that Swastik Stories seeks to carry forward.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, founder of Swastik Stories, said, “For 18 years, these stories have been more than shows — they’ve been part of people’s lives, and I carry that love with me every day. With Swastik Stories, I don’t see this as just a rebrand, but as lighting a new diya".

"This Diwali, we begin with a FAST channel and Swastik Originals — but the vision is larger. Swastik Stories will grow into a cultural storytelling ecosystem with films, stage, domes, and Bharatverse — each a new way of carrying Bharat’s stories forward. Shows may end, industries may change, but stories must live forever.”

The Diwali launch

The first phase of the Swastik Stories ecosystem goes live this Diwali with a focus on digital accessibility and cultural reach:

FAST Channel: A free 24/7 cultural channel offering curated blocks of Swastik’s well-known shows, bringing timeless narratives to wider audiences.

Swastik Originals: A new slate of premium digital-first series that continue Swastik’s tradition of large-scale storytelling, reimagined for streaming audiences.

The forward roadmap

Swastik Stories aims to expand beyond a single screen into a multi-format cultural ecosystem:

Films: Theatrical productions bringing epic and devotional stories to the big screen.

Stage: Large-scale immersive musical theatre for live audiences.

Domes: Experiential storytelling in planetariums and digital domes.

Bharatverse: A digital space blending interactive storytelling and metaverse experiences for the next generation.

Every communication from Swastik Stories will be anchored around three core ideas: the diya as a metaphor for the eternal flame of storytelling, the immediate launch of the FAST channel and Originals, and the roadmap for India’s first cultural storytelling ecosystem.