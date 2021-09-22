Synergies in content but overlap in leadership: takeaways from ZEEL-Sony proposed merger

SPNI and ZEEL together will have over Rs 13,500 crore in revenues, 75 channels and a workforce of around 4,000. The two organisations have different cultures, but subtle similarities. "There are enough differences to make it viable," says Kunal Dasgupta, former CEO of SPNI who was replaced by NP Singh. "Both bring different skills to the table and result in economies of scale. Culture will be significant and key to amalgamation, but with sensible management, this can be easily ironed out," adds Dasgupta.