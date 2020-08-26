T-Series inks music licensing deal with ShareChat & Moj

First Indian social media platforms to sign a licensing deal with T-Series.
ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced its agreement with India’s largest music label, T-Series to license its music catalogue on the platforms. The collaboration would provide for an enhanced experience on ShareChat and short video platform Moj.
Over 180 million active users on ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore hundreds and thousands of songs from the T-Series music library, and add to their own videos, making their creation more lively and enjoyable. With this agreement, ShareChat is the first and only Indian social media and short video platform to sign partnership deals with various music labels.
Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series said, “We are delighted to partner with ShareChat, and this association sets a fresh beginning between us and the social media platforms. This moment celebrates the contribution of great music to social media, and we commend ShareChat for respecting the copyrights. It's great to see ShareChat agree with our philosophy.”
Berges Y Malu, director - ShareChat said, “Music brings out the best of emotions and nostalgia to our users as they share their creativity on our platform. Our partnership with TSeries would help our community of users to access thousands of songs from the T-series catalogue on ShareChat and Moj to express their emotions and share content in amazing new ways’
Neeraj Kalyan, president, T-Series, said, “We are excited to have ShareChat & Moj onboarded with our music licensing. Everyone needs to respect the copyrights, and use our copyright content through proper licensing arrangements. Social media platforms need to keep working together with the music rights owners and evolve together towards a collaborative environment”