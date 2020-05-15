Taboola releases Indian Readership Insights revealing significant trends during the lockdown

What is India reading?

Taboola Publishers network in India shows an increase in traffic about topics such as health insurance and bank loans in the past few weeks in India as people’s finances have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus situation. The long period of staying home has also opened opportunities for shopping online, these indicators offer deeper insights to brands seeking opportunities to reach out to products and services related to indicated trends. Following trending topics from the past 53 days from Taboola Newsroom reveals what people are reading most about:

Automotive: Interestingly, people are still reading about new car models during this time even though it is unclear whether they will commit to purchasing a vehicle.

Security issues with Zoom: Pageview traffic to articles about Zoom’s security issues increased 161% during this period.

Online Learning: Pageview traffic to articles about online learning for students increased 38% during this period especially as schools are closed and students are doing classes at home.

Taxes: Income tax filing season has been extended until 31 July this year due to COVID-19. There has been an increase in traffic related to articles about income tax, and the Taboola Network recorded 2.6M page views on this topic.

Finance: Articles about loans recorded 1.2M pageviews across the Taboola Network. Articles about home loans, personal loans and business loans have seen a 291% increase in pageview traffic this month.

Technology: In the last month, pageview traffic to articles about the Apple iPhone increased 25% The Taboola Network recorded 8.3M pageviews about stories related to this topic.