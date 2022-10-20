Taco Bell® India celebrates every six with cricket fans in ‘See A Six, Catch A Taco’ Campaign

This unique campaign will kick off on October 23, 2022, when India plays their first match. One can avail this offer through a WhatsApp QR Code/ URL created for this campaign OR by giving a missed call on 8010780107. The offer will be applicable to all India matches. Consumers can avail the free taco offer in any Taco Bell restaurant across the country or order online through the Taco Bell app to receive their free veg or non-veg Crunchy Taco, with a minimum of one item purchase. For campaign and offer details, taco fans can follow Taco Bell India on their social media channels or their website www.tacobell.co.in. The offer will be subject to the terms & conditions of the brand.