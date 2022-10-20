Taco Bell® India celebrates every six with cricket fans in ‘See A Six, Catch A Taco’ Campaign

Starting October 23, 2022, Taco Bell is offering free Tacos every time India hits a Six.
As the cricket frenzy kicks in this month, Taco Bell, the world's leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand, has unveiled its nationwide campaign, See A Six, Catch A Taco for all cricket lovers and Taco fans in India. As part of this campaign, every time Indian cricket team hits a six, consumers get an exciting chance to redeem a free taco from Taco Bell. For this campaign, the brand will release a series of engaging digital films.
Shining a spotlight on the campaign, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “As we all cheer for the Indian cricket team to hit the most sixes and win, we are excited to bring back the ‘See A Six, Catch A Taco’ campaign for all Cricket lovers and Taco fans. Accompanying this offer, Taco Bell has also unveiled an engaging and fun campaign that will include the brand’s latest digital film. Through this campaign, we hope to build a deeper bond with the consumers.”
This unique campaign will kick off on October 23, 2022, when India plays their first match. One can avail this offer through a WhatsApp QR Code/ URL created for this campaign OR by giving a missed call on 8010780107. The offer will be applicable to all India matches. Consumers can avail the free taco offer in any Taco Bell restaurant across the country or order online through the Taco Bell app to receive their free veg or non-veg Crunchy Taco, with a minimum of one item purchase. For campaign and offer details, taco fans can follow Taco Bell India on their social media channels or their website www.tacobell.co.in. The offer will be subject to the terms & conditions of the brand.