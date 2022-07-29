TAGG takes a dig at Fire Boltt in print ad featuring Rohit Sharma

The advertisements also feature the brand's central communication for their range of smartwatches - #GoBeyondTime.
TAGG, a leading homegrown tech-driven lifestyle electronics brand has launched their new Print Advertisement campaign featuring the captain of the Indian Cricket Team Rohit Hitman’ Sharma. The advertisement plays on the recent trend from brands attempting to project themselves as the number 1 brand for the smart wearables category in India without giving the consumers reliability in their products’ accuracy.
The playful but relevant advertisement shows Rohit Sharma sporting TAGG Verve Smartwatch and reads “India’s #1 is just a tag”, followed by - “We Show The Right Vitals”, clearly and concisely making the point that the product is the main focus for the brand and letting the consumers make the right choice for themselves by providing products that help them track their health and vitals accurately.
The advertisements also feature the brand's central communication for their range of smartwatches - #GoBeyondTime. TAGG smartwatches are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.