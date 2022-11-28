Takeover of NDTV a responsibility rather than business: Gautam Adani

Adani is looking to build New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) as a global news brand in India.
In August, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, acquired 29.18 % stakes in television channel NDTV Ltd.
During a recent interview with Financial Times, Gautam Adani mentioned the acquisition of NDTV is a “responsibility rather than a business opportunity." The Indian billionaire claims that he had invited NDTV’s founder Prannoy Roy to remain as the network’s chair.
In the interview, he also talked about freedom of press and stated, “Independence means if the government has done something wrong, you say it’s wrong. But at the same time, you should have courage when the government is doing the right thing every day. You have to also say that.”
Founded in 1988 and owned by husband-and-wife team Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the news organization mentioned that the move by Adani Group “was executed without any input from, conversation or consent with the NDTV founder.”