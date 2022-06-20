Tamil Nadu Premier League to live stream on Voot

Speaking on the partnership with TNPL, Chanpreet Arora, Head, AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Tamil Nadu is an extremely important market for Viacom18 for both entertainment as well as sports. Given the league’s increasing popularity, as a brand we wanted to ensure that Tamil Nadu Premier League is available to a wider set of audiences. The competitive nature of the league is very engaging. We as a brand have always looked out for opportunities wherein, we are able to make quality content available for viewers across India. We are looking forward to bringing in more value for the league and giving it a platform for it to scale-up and reach newer heights.”