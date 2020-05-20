Tarun Katial, CEO Zee5 India to chair IAMAI’s digital entertainment committee

On his appointment, Tarun Katial, CEO ZEE5 India said, “The Digital Entertainment sector, similar to the rest of the economy, is going through challenging times due to COVID-19. At IAMAI, our immediate task at hand would be to seek support from the Government, policymakers, local authorities to resume production activities at the earliest. This would go a long way in supporting various supply chain linkages, citizen’s livelihood, and contribution to the national exchequer.”