Tata Capital to be the title sponsor for Women's Premier League

Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital said in a release, "We are delighted to be associated with the Women’s Premier League. Women’s sports are becoming increasingly popular in India, and we feel this will only grow with time. We hope that our partnership with BCCI for WPL will help provide the opportunity to promote women's cricket by continuing to attract the best talent. We also believe that such initiatives will help build a team of cricketing champions."