Tata Capital to be the title sponsor for Women's Premier League

The financial services division of the Tata Group, Tata Capital, has declared that it will participate in the title sponsorship of the future Women's Premier League (WPL), for which the Tata Group is the title sponsor and Tata Motors will be an additional brand.
Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital said in a release, "We are delighted to be associated with the Women’s Premier League. Women’s sports are becoming increasingly popular in India, and we feel this will only grow with time. We hope that our partnership with BCCI for WPL will help provide the opportunity to promote women's cricket by continuing to attract the best talent. We also believe that such initiatives will help build a team of cricketing champions."
The Tata Group will sponsor the WPL for five seasons, starting in 2019 and ending in 2027. The Tata WPL's initial season is expected to run from March 4 to March 26 in 2023.