Tata Consumer Products re-appoints Wavemaker as its media agency

Tata Consumer Products, a FMCG company, announces the re-appointment of Wavemaker as its media agency partner starting financial year 2025. The agency was awarded the account in a multi-agency pitch. This partnership will cover the strategic planning and execution of Tata Consumer Products’ media mandate in India, for the upcoming financial year.

Advertisment

Wavemaker is the media agency for Tata Consumer Products and will continue to spearhead dynamic media planning and execution across TV, Print, Radio and Digital channels for brands across Businesses in India like Packaged Beverages, Foods, Ready to Drink, Tata Soulfull and Organic India, spread across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi.

Commenting on the announcement, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said, " Tata Consumer Products has been at the forefront of delivering hyper-local, hyper-personalized and technology-driven marketing initiatives, achieving exceptional impact across diverse markets. We are excited to continue on this journey and our partnership with Wavemaker as our media partner.”

The media mandate includes end-to-end management of traditional and digital media planning and buying, aimed at driving greater synergies across Tata Consumer Products’ diverse brands, including Tata Tea and variants, Tata Salt and premium salts, Tata Sampann, Tata Coffee Grand, Tetley Green Tea, Tata Soulfull, Himalayan water, Tata Gluco plus, among others.

Speaking about the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are honoured to be re-appointed as the media partner for Tata Consumer Products. Collaborating with such a respected brand presents a significant responsibility. Tata Consumer Products' strong emotional connections with its audience inspire us to leverage our expertise in media and consumer engagement. Continuing on our long standing partnership, we are dedicated to crafting innovative campaigns that align with their brand mission, sparking meaningful conversations and excitement. Together, we aim to enhance Tata Consumer Products' legacy as an industry leader and create impactful experiences that resonate with consumers.”