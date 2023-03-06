TATA IPL Defending Champions Gujarat Titans partners with Viacom18

Since making a successful debut in the TATA IPL, Gujarat Titans have been the first movers across multiple avenues of fan engagement. While the team made headlines by winning the title on debut in remarkable fashion, they have also been trend-setters off the field. The franchise was the first sports team in India to introduce a dedicated virtual space for its fans and players and the first to launch an exclusive streetwear collection. The Titans continue to engage with their fans in innovative ways, such as their recent campaign to encourage them to get healthier and fitter and, in turn, be gratified for their progress.