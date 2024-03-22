Tata Play and Disney Star launch 4K TV viewing experience for IPL 2024

"We are excited to usher in a new era of television viewing with the Tata Play 4K service. This collaboration with Tata Play represents our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and providing audiences with unparalleled viewing experiences. The introduction of the 4K service, starting with the Tata IPL this year, signifies our commitment to always better viewer experience, bringing sports and entertainment to life like never before. We are thrilled to witness how this service will metamorphose living rooms across India into immersive theatres of Ultra HD excitement and drama, igniting a revolution in TV viewing," said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head - distribution and international, Disney Star.