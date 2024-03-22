Tata Play and Disney Star launch 4K TV viewing experience for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration between Tata Play and Disney Star aims to provide unparalleled viewing experiences and ignite a revolution in TV viewing.
As the consumer need for top-tier viewing experiences in entertainment continues to soar, Tata Play in association with Disney Star is launching the Tata Play 4K platform service, this Tata IPL season. The service will cater to a large cohort of audiences desiring access to ultra-high definition 4K content via television.
Tata Play Binge+ Android Set-top box viewers will have the opportunity to elevate their experience of watching Disney Star’s sporting events like Tata IPL, ICC T20 World Cup, and a string of movies like D-Day, Arjun Reddy, Goodluck Jerry, A Thursday, Talvaar and many more on the Tata Play 4K service.
With an introductory price of Rs 99/month, Tata Play 4K Service promises to make each sporting moment an exceptional viewing experience, offering clarity, detail, and immersion. With four times the resolution of standard HD, Tata IPL on Tata Play 4K service will deliver visuals that will bring every scene to life, making it feel like you’re right there in the action.
Speaking about the launch of Tata Play 4K Service, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tata Play 4K in association with our content partner, Disney Star. As we introduce our first-ever 4K service for Tata IPL, we’re poised to revolutionise the sports viewing experience for our subscribers. And it will not just rest with Tata IPL. We are gearing up to introduce a robust content pipeline with key sporting events and blockbuster movies, international content on the Tata Play 4K service, ensuring a consistently dynamic and enriching visual immersion on TV.”
"We are excited to usher in a new era of television viewing with the Tata Play 4K service. This collaboration with Tata Play represents our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and providing audiences with unparalleled viewing experiences. The introduction of the 4K service, starting with the Tata IPL this year, signifies our commitment to always better viewer experience, bringing sports and entertainment to life like never before. We are thrilled to witness how this service will metamorphose living rooms across India into immersive theatres of Ultra HD excitement and drama, igniting a revolution in TV viewing," said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head - distribution and international, Disney Star.
Tata Play 4K joins Tata Play’s range of 40+ entertainment and infotainment value-added services suitable across age groups. Tata Play Value Added Services have been providing content across genres like Entertainment, Kids, Learn, Regional, Devotion etc, that ensures every viewer is entertained throughout without any dearth of choices.