Tata Play Binge launches a new digital campaign ‘India is Now Bingeing’

Tata Play Binge will embrace the joy of shared experiences and unlock the secrets of India’s binge-worthy obsessions through the digital campaign
Tata Play Binge has now launched their digital campaign – ‘India Is Now Bingeing’. Ensuring a 360-degree approach, the brand plans to deploy a consumer-focused digital campaign in an intriguing vox pop format headed by the fun and quirky host and social media sensation ‘Urmila Lawekar’. The vox pop will provide data driven insights into what people in India and Bharat are currently binge-watching and decode consumer bingeing habits. Tata Play Binge will also be unlocking the power of meme marketing and will be seen rolling out some viral creatives that is sure to relate with all online viewers. Tata Play Binge kickstarted their digital campaign by collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan via a brand video through a collab reel. The reel alone has so far garnered 1.2Mn views, 53.8K likes, 1.1K shares in terms of engagement, all within a week’s time.
The digital campaign is designed to highlight the core proposition of Tata Play Binge – ease in the process of content discovery, reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions, availability of 25+ apps under one unified platform and one payment gateway. To make the Bingeing discussions more relatable and ensure the content land aka Bollywood is not left out, the brand has introduced an all-new celebrity-led talk show called Tata Play Binge presents Now Bingeing. Conceptualised in association with Anupama Chopra and Film Companion, this engaging, snackable short-format series will showcase celebrities and popular Bollywood stars revealing their bingeing habits and their favourite binge-worthy shows. The format of the show will see Anupama Chopra in her trademark style, engage in a freewheeling conversation with Bollywood stars discussing interesting incidences and moments that has shaped their journey in the changing landscape of the content making world.
Viewers can catch the episodes on Tata Play Binge’s app (available on Play Store and App Store for all smartphone users) starring the shows first guest, the ever so talented Manoj Bajpayee where he will be seen recommending content from his favourite OTT watch list like Dahaad, Scoop, Suzhal and Scam 1992, followed by some heart-warming life changing incidences that has moulded his career trajectory in Bollywood and the myriad range of characters he chooses to portray. Followed by episode two where the actor turned entrepreneur Sonakshi Sinha will be seen recommending her diverse watch list consisting of Queen Charlotte, Modern Family, Succession, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime etc. The upcoming episodes will see the likes of Anil Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shobhita Dhulipala and others listing their binge favourites which ranges from Severance to Tabbar to Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai to the last dance and more. If your bingeing habits matches with your favorite Bollywood star and you want to explore more, download Tata Play Binge and enjoy content from 25+ app under one unified platform with just one subscription.
The brand also recently launched their ‘Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai’ campaign where they have released two captivating TVCs featuring Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in quirky yet relatable avatars.