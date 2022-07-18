Tata Play Binge onboards hoichoi to stream premium Bengali content

Diversifying its content offerings, one of India’s leading content distribution platforms, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), adds its 13th OTT platform, hoichoi to Tata Play Binge. The integration carries forward Binge’s objective of providing users access to content from across all OTT platforms in multiple languages, as well as easing the process of content discovery. With the incorporation of SVF Entertainment owned and maintained, hoichoi, users will have access to a vast library of movie titles and 100+ original series in Bengali. Enabling a wider audience appeal, the key shows are also dubbed and presented in Hindi. The extensive bouquet of content can be enjoyed with subtitles through large-screen connected devices - Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website www.TataplayBinge.com