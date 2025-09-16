Tata Play brings back Cartoon Network classics with new service

Tata Play, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, has launched Cartoon Network Forever, a dedicated service that brings back some of the most iconic animated series for Indian audiences. Available in English and Hindi, the ad-free platform offers 24x7 access to classics including Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls, Looney Tunes, and Ed, Edd n Eddy.

Priced at ₹2 per day, the content can be watched both on television and via the Tata Play mobile app, catering to audiences who want to revisit childhood favourites or introduce them to a younger generation.





Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said the service strengthens Tata Play’s value-added offerings by “bringing back timeless classics that were an integral part of so many children’s lives.”

Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, added that Cartoon Network Forever is designed to “make the magic of Cartoon Network timeless, accessible, and ready to be experienced by all.”

The launch reflects Tata Play’s broader strategy of expanding its portfolio of 50+ curated value-added services, spanning genres from entertainment and learning to regional and devotional content.