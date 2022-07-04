Tata Play launches a new kids platform service, Toons +

Tata Play Toons+ to showcase a vast library of shows in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi.
Cartoons and Anime have unarguably been the most preferred form of entertainment for kids. To cater to this growing and varied demand of kid’s entertainment, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), today introduced a new Platform Service – Toons+. Created for kids across all age groups and fans of anime, Toons+ is dedicated to transporting viewers to the animated universe of fun and adventure in the language of their choice. The extensive library of popular cartoon and anime shows are available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi, and will appeal to both kids and adults alike.
The plus in Toons+ indicates the vast bouquet of Cartoons, Anime and Movies, that have been curated and presented in 6 languages to offer a non-stop, ad free experience. Toons+ will be bringing back iconic and award-winning cartoon shows like Simba and the King Lion, Bablu Dablu and anime show like Fury Spinner, Unite-2-Blast along with short engaging content like Captain Pepe, Rattic Mini, Pat & Mat etc., in delightful bundles. Kids can also enjoy Cartoon Movies like Felix Around the World, Gattu: Lolipop in Fantasy and much more. Widening the watch list of children, the service will also introduce charismatic world of anime with popular anime shows like World Peacekeepers, Drago Monsters, Thunder Machines, Armor Monsters and cartoons like Billa Jassos, Gormiti, Kung Fu Masters and more. These Anime shows are exclusive to Tata Play and will be premiered for the first time on Toons+. Tata Play will also offer non-subscribers of the service, a sampling time of two minutes. Launched at a minimal price of INR 60 per month, this service is sure to entertain kids across regions with power packed content.
Commenting on the launch Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play Ltd., said, “The newly launched Toons+ furthers Tata Play’s endeavor to provide entertainment for all. We have seen a rising demand for fresh kids content over the years, and we believe, Toons+, with its exclusive curation of international cartoons and anime content, will become the next entertainment hub for the fans of this genre. Keeping the diversity of audience in mind, we are also presenting the content in six different languages which will just add to the viewer engagement.”
The service will be available with tune-in numbers 677 for Hindi, 1214 for Marathi, 1519 for Tamil, 1418 for Telugu, 1908 for Punjabi and 1318 for Bengali. The audiences will also have an option to tune in to channel 677 and change their language preference. The shows will also be available on Tata Play mobile app as Live TV, VOD and Catch- up for 7 days. It will also be available on Binge+ boxes.
Commenting on the same, Dimpy Khera, director, One Take Media Co. said,” Tata Play is always open to new innovations and have correctly identified gap of absence of regional languages in Kids Genre platform services. One Take Media is happy to partner with Tata Play to curate and present Kids entertainment in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi languages besides Hindi. Tata Play Toons+ will cover almost 80% of its subscribers with their choice of languages and bring delight to kids with its ad-free non-stop entertainment.”
Toons+ is a part of Tata Play’s range of entertainment value-added services. The brand also offers a range of other kids centric offerings such as Tata Play Fun Learn, Tata Play Classroom, Tata Play Dance Studio and Tata Play Smart Games.