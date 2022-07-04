Tata Play launches a new kids platform service, Toons +

The plus in Toons+ indicates the vast bouquet of Cartoons, Anime and Movies, that have been curated and presented in 6 languages to offer a non-stop, ad free experience. Toons+ will be bringing back iconic and award-winning cartoon shows like Simba and the King Lion, Bablu Dablu and anime show like Fury Spinner, Unite-2-Blast along with short engaging content like Captain Pepe, Rattic Mini, Pat & Mat etc., in delightful bundles. Kids can also enjoy Cartoon Movies like Felix Around the World, Gattu: Lolipop in Fantasy and much more. Widening the watch list of children, the service will also introduce charismatic world of anime with popular anime shows like World Peacekeepers, Drago Monsters, Thunder Machines, Armor Monsters and cartoons like Billa Jassos, Gormiti, Kung Fu Masters and more. These Anime shows are exclusive to Tata Play and will be premiered for the first time on Toons+. Tata Play will also offer non-subscribers of the service, a sampling time of two minutes. Launched at a minimal price of INR 60 per month, this service is sure to entertain kids across regions with power packed content.