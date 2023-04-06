Tata Play launches a new value-added service — Telugu Classics. Tata Play Telugu Classics

Telugu Classics will bring a vast spectrum of genres including popular and celebrated movies from the 50s-90s era featuring superstars such as Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR Balakrishna, Savitri, Krishna Kumari, and many more. Viewers will see cult films like Lava Kusa (1963), Challenge (1984), Suvarna Sundari (1957), Khaidi (1983), and Vetagadu (1979), etc. spanning from the monochrome to the color movie era. Along with movies, the service will also showcase handpicked TV shows and songs from the yester era. A special and exclusive segment called, ‘Vendithera Vaelpulu’ has also been designed for the viewers where they will get to see the Biographies of superstars of Telugu Cinema on weekends. The programming will also have short content like best scenes & dialogues from classic movies that will entertain the audiences in between movies. Tata Play Telugu Classics is also the only platform that will showcase back-to-back Telugu classic movies in a day. The platform will serve as the ultimate go-to destination for people who want to enjoy a walk down the memory and celebrate these entertainment masterpieces again.