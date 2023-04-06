Tata Play launches a new value-added service — Telugu Classics. Tata Play Telugu Classics

Tata Play Telugu Classics is an exclusive platform showcasing Telugu movies from the classic 50’s to 90’s era .
Bringing alive the magic of iconic old Telugu movies, one of India’s leading content distributions and DTH platforms, Tata Play, has expanded its regional foothold with the launch of its new value-added service Telugu Classics. This dedicated platform will transport viewers back to the 50s to 90s era of Telegu cinema and recreate the magic of golden cinema. Tata Play aims to strengthen its Classic portfolio offering and already has Classic TV and Classic Cinema for Hindi entertainment along with Tata Play Hits for evergreen English shows from the 80s-90s era and now will be entertaining the Telugu audience through this current offering.
Telugu Classics will bring a vast spectrum of genres including popular and celebrated movies from the 50s-90s era featuring superstars such as Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR Balakrishna, Savitri, Krishna Kumari, and many more. Viewers will see cult films like Lava Kusa (1963), Challenge (1984), Suvarna Sundari (1957), Khaidi (1983), and Vetagadu (1979), etc. spanning from the monochrome to the color movie era. Along with movies, the service will also showcase handpicked TV shows and songs from the yester era. A special and exclusive segment called, ‘Vendithera Vaelpulu’ has also been designed for the viewers where they will get to see the Biographies of superstars of Telugu Cinema on weekends. The programming will also have short content like best scenes & dialogues from classic movies that will entertain the audiences in between movies. Tata Play Telugu Classics is also the only platform that will showcase back-to-back Telugu classic movies in a day. The platform will serve as the ultimate go-to destination for people who want to enjoy a walk down the memory and celebrate these entertainment masterpieces again.
Commenting on the same, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri said, “Continuing to cater to our subscribers’ love and appreciation for quality content, we are happy to announce Tata Play Telugu Classics as an addition to the vast library of value-added services on Tata Play. Through this expansion, we aim to revive the charm of legendary Telugu content and provide our viewers with an opportunity to relive the golden era of Telugu cinema. I specially want to thank our partner Shemaroo Entertainment for helping us curate this service and restoring these classics for generations to relish.”
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tata Play, in its latest value-added service - Telugu Classics, curated to bring exceptional Telugu classic films to audiences across India. This new service is aimed at presenting the best of Telugu cinema from the 1950s to the 1990s. These decades represent the golden era of Telugu cinema and continue to be a popular choice for viewers even today. Given Shemaroo's focus on quality content and Tata Play's commitment to providing world-class entertainment, the long-standing partnership between the two organizations comes as a natural fit. The teams are eagerly looking forward to unveiling this new service for Tata Play subscribers and exceeding their expectations with exceptional content.” - Sandeep Gupta, the COO of Broadcasting at Shemaroo Entertainment.