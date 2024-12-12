Tata Play launches Deiveegam for Tamil devotional content

Tata Play today announced the launch of a new collection of Tamil devotional content, Tata Play Deiveegam. Designed to bring the spiritual heritage of Tamil Nadu to a larger audience base – this new platform service presents a curated selection featuring devotion and spirituality, all presented in their authentic linguistic and cultural essence.

Whether you're seeking to deepen your faith, connect with ancient traditions, or experience the soul-stirring beauty of Tamil spirituality, this Tata Play Special offers a sacred space to explore and engage with these profound expressions of devotion. The line-up consists of mythological shows like Original Ramayan, Adhi Parasakthi, Uttar Ramayan, and Shri Krishna, devotional music, daily astrology, spiritual discourses by leading spiritual gurus such as Sadhguru, Maraban Maindham Muttiah, Dr. Suresh T, Tirupur Krishnan and others.

The service also has a library of documentaries on temples and deities of Tamil Nadu, devotional music, daily live temple darshan and a wide arrange of Tamil calendar and pan India LIVE events like Tiruvanamalai Karthigai Deepam, Srirangam Pagal Pathu Ra Pathu, Mahashivratri LIVE and many more. Viewers will be treated to a mix of morning and evening aartis followed by Daily Astro show by Subash Balakrishnan.

This 24/7 ad-free service will remain free for the first five days from the date of subscription subsequently Rs 2 per day will be charged thereafter. On-the-go viewing can be availed through the Tata Play Mobile App.

Tata Play Deiveegam joins Tata Play’s wide range of entertainment and infotainment Platform Services suitable across age groups and providing content across genres like Entertainment, Kids, Learn, Regional, Devotion and much more.