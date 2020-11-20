Tata Sky Binge partners with CuriosityStream to bring World-Class Factual Entertainment for its Subscribers

Talking about the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “CuriosityStream is globally renowned for its unique offering. We wanted to bring the most compelling factual content to our OTT and linear TV subscribers across genres like science, history, space, technology and many such subjects that have an enviable fan following in India. This kind of a coveted library adds another dimension to our content catalogue, and we are very proud of this association.”