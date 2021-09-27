Tata Sky's new launch ‘Videshi Kahaniyan’ to offer Korean, Bulgarian, Spanish, Ukrainian content

Ropes in popular actress Rupali Ganguly as the face of the service.
Amping the content game, Tata Sky one of the leading content distribution and Pay TV platform in the country has introduced a new platform service - ‘Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan’ adding yet another flavour to its vast bouquet of interactive services.
Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan will offer ad-free International shows and movies that will be dubbed in Hindi for its viewers. This will allow subscribers to have easy access to a vast collection of content across Korean, Bulgarian, Spanish, Ukrainian and other languages.
The brand has also roped in popular TV personality, Rupali Ganguly of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame. Rupali brings in her vivacious energy and talks about her love for foreign shows and how Tata Sky is the destination for all thing’s entertainment.
Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky said, ‘’International content has been gaining popularity as stories from around the world resonate with Indian viewers. Tata Sky services seemed the perfect destination for a curated offering of such content dubbed in Hindi. For Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan, we are partnering with One Take Media, pioneers in global content production & distribution, to bring our viewers high quality entertainment from across the globe at an affordable price. Some of the Korean, Bulgarian and Spanish shows on the service are very popular worldwide and will bring a richness and variety to the entertainment offered by Tata Sky.”
Bringing a plethora of international shows, movies, snackable snippets on a single curated platform, Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan offers an uninterrupted viewing experience, capturing the spectrum of genres across action, romance, drama, and thriller on television. The service will showcase the biggest blockbusters such as Goblin, I am not a robot, Emergency Couple, Eternal, Undercover among others. Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan will be available for subscribers at an affordable price of Rs.60/- per month for both DTH and the mobile app.
“I am excited to see my love for International content come to life with Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan. I have enjoyed shooting for the campaign and am sure that this service will be a complete entertainment package. My fans and viewers can watch this specially curated collection of popular shows dubbed in Hindi on Tata Sky,” said actress Rupali Ganguly.
Covering the entire gamut of international content, the service promises to be a haven for all viewers who like to spice up their entertainment level with variety across geographies. Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan is also complemented by a vast set of engaging shorts like learning Korean, cultures, and cuisines from across the world, international music, and recommendations on best Videshi shows. Subscribers can also avail 2 international movies dubbed in Hindi every weekend.
“We are thrilled to partner with Tata Sky and launch their new value added service Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan, we have carefully collated the list of shows and movies for the service and are sure that the audiences will enjoy this collection.” said Dimpy Khera, Director, One Take Media Co
As part of their platform service offerings, Tata Sky has a robust and vast range of offerings – including Tata Sky Fitness, Tata Sky Cooking, Tata Sky Theatre, Tata Sky Beauty and a host of Hindi, English and Regional movie services to name a few.