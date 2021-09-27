Tata Sky's new launch ‘Videshi Kahaniyan’ to offer Korean, Bulgarian, Spanish, Ukrainian content

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky said, ‘’International content has been gaining popularity as stories from around the world resonate with Indian viewers. Tata Sky services seemed the perfect destination for a curated offering of such content dubbed in Hindi. For Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan, we are partnering with One Take Media, pioneers in global content production & distribution, to bring our viewers high quality entertainment from across the globe at an affordable price. Some of the Korean, Bulgarian and Spanish shows on the service are very popular worldwide and will bring a richness and variety to the entertainment offered by Tata Sky.”