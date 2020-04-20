TBWA\India releases report on online listening trends in light of COVID-19

Google search trends can broadly be classified into two phases. The first stage was between March 16 and 22, when the virus was spreading so rapidly all over the world that it became nearly impossible to ignore. Indians were curious about the new virus and wanted to understand how they could prepare themselves to tackle the pandemic. This was the time when the search term 'Coronavirus tips' was used over five million times, and 'Janta curfew' saw one million searches. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor (who tested positive for the virus and came into contact with a large number of people) was searched over two million times.