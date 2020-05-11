"Television industry is unfortunate to have a regulator (TRAI) who is out to destroy the business": Uday Shankar

Apart from regulatory issues, Shankar spoke about the programming challenges that the sector is facing. With all kinds of filming put on hold, television channels are telecasting reruns. "Even if the lockdown is lifted it will be difficult to restart programming as it involves all kinds of people who might not be available or might not want to risk it," said Shankar. He is of the opinion that the television industry will relook the way it functions. "Do we really need so many people to film a show?" is what he believes the industry should think. He feels, going forward, broadcasters will reduce investment on content: "If we were doing 10 shows, now we might start with three because of both logistical and financial challenges," opined Shankar.