Television industry registered a growth of 5% in FY21-22: TRAI

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) annual report, the industry has also seen a surge of 24.7% in ad revenue.
Television industry in India has recorded a growth of around 5% in the year 2021-22. The industry stood at an estimated total revenue of Rs. 72,000 crore in 2022, opposed to Rs. 68,500 crore in the year 2020-21, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) annual report.
The ad revenue for the industry also saw a surge of nearly 25% from Rs. 25,100 crore in the year 2020 to Rs. 31,300 crore in the year 2021-22.
As per the report, despite the overall growth in the industry, subscription revenue witnessed a decline from Rs. 43,400 crore in the year 2020-21 to Rs. 40,700 crore in the year 2021-22.
The report also revealed that the private FM radio broadcasters recorded an increase in advertising revenues from Rs. 941.47 crore in the year 2020-21 to Rs. 1227.15 crore in the year 2021-22.
In its annual report, TRAI stated, “TRAI notified the new regulatory framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services provided through addressable systems on 3 March, 2017. The aforesaid new regulatory framework was the inferred w.e.f. 29 December, 2018.”
“The new regulatory framework was quite successful in establishing harmonized business processes in the sector, level-playing-field, bringing-in transparency in TV channel pricing, reducing litigations among stakeholders and providing equal opportunities to smaller Multi System Operators (MSOs). As a result, there was a pronounced reduction in disputes among stakeholders as well as in entry barriers. New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services also gave freedom to consumers to select television channels they want to watch.”