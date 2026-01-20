The AI paradox: 99% of Indian creators embrace AI, while 78% fear data

India’s creator economy has reached a definitive turning point. According to the inaugural Creators’ Toolkit Report released by Adobe, generative AI has shifted from a "novelty" to a "necessity," with a staggering 99% of Indian creators now integrating AI into their daily production cycles.

The study, which surveyed over 16,000 creators across eight countries, highlights India as one of the most aggressive adopters of creative AI globally. However, while the statistics point to a boom in productivity, they also reveal a community deeply concerned about copyright and the "human" future of art.

The Productivity Surge: "Doing More with Less"



The report suggests that AI is solving the "blank page" problem for many. In India, 95% of creators credit generative AI with helping grow their personal brands or businesses.

The most common use cases include:

Editing and Enhancement (77%): Using AI to upscale video or clean up audio.





Asset Generation (75%): Creating backgrounds, images, or video clips from scratch.





Ideation (58%): Using AI as a brainstorming partner to beat creative blocks.





Furthermore, 85% of creators admit they are now producing content that would have been technically or financially impossible for them to create just two years ago.





The "Trust Gap": A Growing Concern



Despite the high adoption rates, the report uncovers a significant friction point: Transparency. Nearly 78% of creators expressed anxiety about their original work being used to train AI models without their consent. This "usage vs. trust" paradox suggests that while creators are using these tools to stay competitive, they remain wary of the ethical foundations of the technology.

What is "Agentic AI"?



The report also previews the next phase of the industry: Agentic AI. Unlike current tools that require a specific prompt for every action, "agents" are designed to handle multi-step tasks autonomously—such as researching a topic, generating a video, and scheduling the post.

While 90% of creators say they are excited about this, there is a firm boundary: 96% want AI that learns their specific style rather than a generic one, and they insist on a "human-in-the-loop" approach where the final creative decision remains with the person, not the program.

Analysis: Sifting the Hype from the Reality

While the report—commissioned by a leading AI tool provider—is overwhelmingly positive, a closer look at the data provides a more nuanced "reality check" for the industry:



