“The audio industry is poised for exponential growth, not just in India, but globally too”: Rohan Nayak, Pocket FM

According to Nayak, an interesting way to monetise long-format audio shows is to provide a few episodes for free every day. But in order to access the entire slate of episodes, the users will have to pay a fee. It is a freemium type of subscription model where, instead of putting the entire show behind the paywall, the platform offers a few episodes for free. This has worked well, as audiences, who want to consume content instantly, end up paying the subscription fee.