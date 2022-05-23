The average count of advertisers soared in the last 4 weeks of IPL 15: report

A total of 151 brands advertised on both regional, and Hindi and English sports channels during 65 matches, states a TAM Sports report.
The latest TAM Sports report states that the average count of advertisers and brands soared in the last four weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as compared to the first four weeks. The average number of categories, advertisers and brands were up by 14, 13 and eight per cent respectively in the last four weeks of IPL 15.
The report also mentions that the indexed growth, based on average ad volumes of the last five matches, was equivalent to the average ad volumes of the first 20 matches. The lowest ad volumes were registered during matches 21-40, seven per cent less than the initial 20 matches.
In the 65 matches, the top five categories list had four categories from e-commerce sector, with 32 per cent share of ad volumes. The top five categories together had 38 per cent share of ad volumes.
The top five advertisers contributed 24 per cent share of ad volumes during the 65 matches. Century Ply was top executive brand in Hindi and English language, whereas Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek leads the exclusive brands on the regional sports channel.
