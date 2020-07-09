The challenges and opportunities for OTTs in the crisis economy

Voot's Rakshit made an important point when he said nothing could have ever prepared us for this. But, he was pleased with the industry's resilience and how it grew during the lockdown. He revealed the challenge it (Voot) faced because it wasn't prepared for the level of consumption and for a certain period, it didn't have much content to show. Rakshit also remarked that it is a new time for OTT platforms as the leaders because all this while they had TV beside them.