“The cost of great content can’t be borne by subscription alone”: Chanpreet Arora, Voot

When you consider an ad-based versus a pay-based path, do these demand diametrically different approaches to running a business?

Absolutely! It's different on several counts. If you look at the SVoD play right now, it's about building loyalty and habit, more than revenue. It's about attracting a user to your platform consistently with premium content that they don’t have access to elsewhere. That's why so much money is going into building high-powered content.

On the AVoD platforms, meanwhile, it's a grab for market share, led by the TV players. Initially, it was about servicing the catch-up TV audience. But now that we've hit critical mass, the digital-first audiences on Voot, for example, aren't necessarily going first to TV.

There's this huge, new audience that is coming first on digital, sampling us and then using TV. Typically, 65 per cent of our audiences on Viacom’s digital platforms, are Gen Z (under 25). That's not the demographic of TV. So, it's no longer about catch-up TV in the same way as it was earlier.

SVoD is targeting people, who're transacting online and willing to pay extra for exclusive content. AVoD is trying to be the first port of call, where you start to sample digital-first content, TV content and content in different formats.