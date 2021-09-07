The 'Drishyam' effect: Made in South India, watched and loved across regions

According to Sriram Manoharan, founder and CEO of GudSho, the OTT space is currently dominated by English or Hindi content providers. Various platforms need to step up and start providing more regional entertainment choices. “The South Indian OTT market has around 10 million active users. People are willing to spend, but the lack of awareness and preferred content are stopping them from doing so. On average, the time spent on OTT platforms is close to 70 minutes a day, and each session normally lasts up to 40 minutes.”