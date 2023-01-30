The Economist partners with Mint to expand reach in South Asia

Premium business bundle to be offered by the two publishers
HT Media, publisher of Mint, and The Economist Group (UK), publisher of The Economist, have entered into a multi-year partnership to bundle their premium business subscriptions. The agreement will allow Mint’s premium subscribers to access The Economist’s world-renowned global analysis, and will allow The Economist to tap into Mint’s growing subscriber base.
Puneet Jain, CEO of HT Digital Streams, a wholly owned subsidiary of HT Media Ltd, said that the partnership would unlock mutual benefits for the publishers. He explained that HT Digital's new emphasis on premium digital products means they are looking to drive more value for paying subscribers.
"We are very excited to partner with The Economist, a globally renowned brand that serves up insightful analysis," said Jain, adding, "We believe our customers will find significant value in this new offering. Mint's users are among the most discerning readers interested in India and the world. This will be a unique bundle for these users."
Bob Cohn, president of The Economist said, “With subscribers in more than 170 countries, The Economist is eager to continue expanding its global audience. This collaboration with Mint will help us reach more customers in India and serve as a model for other partnerships across the Asia-Pacific region.”
The Economist, headquartered in London, is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current-affairs publications in the world with a growing presence in Asia-Pacific. In addition to the weekly print and digital editions and website, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app, and Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product. It produces The Intelligence, a daily current-affairs podcast, five weekly podcasts, 11 newsletters and short- and long-form video. The Economist has recently joined TikTok and maintains robust social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social networks.