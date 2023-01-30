The Economist partners with Mint to expand reach in South Asia

The Economist, headquartered in London, is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current-affairs publications in the world with a growing presence in Asia-Pacific. In addition to the weekly print and digital editions and website, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app, and Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product. It produces The Intelligence, a daily current-affairs podcast, five weekly podcasts, 11 newsletters and short- and long-form video. The Economist has recently joined TikTok and maintains robust social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social networks.