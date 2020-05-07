So, how does one explain the enduring magic of 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' on Indian TV? "Anything deep-rooted in our culture is timeless, be it these two tales, as well as the story of Radha Krishna," says Gaurav Banerjee, president and head - Hindi GEC, Star India, adding, "We have grown up with them as part of our subconscious, and seeing them come alive on TV with the right visuals, music and ethics makes the entire experience rich and rewarding. It’s much more than just nostalgia. In difficult times, people always turn to a higher power and seek answers. We sensed that the timing was just right for a fulfilling experience, and was the first to launch the ‘Mythology Brand’ in weekday prime time with ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Siya Ke Ram’ and ‘Mahadev’.”