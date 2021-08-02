The future of monetisation of audio streaming

The panel covered topics like the factors driving the audio boom, the future of radio, and the rise of podcasts and local language content. Khandekar began the discussion on the last day (July 30) by introducing the topic – methods of monetising streaming audio.

He began with a 2020 data about the different mediums out there and how much of their revenue comes from advertising versus subscription/pay models. For print, 64 per cent of its revenue comes from advertising and 36 per cent from subscriptions. In television, 63 per cent of the revenue comes from pay and 37 per cent from advertising. However, this 63 per cent is the money paid to the cable TV operators, and a small percentage of that goes to the broadcasters.

Finally, when it comes to radio, it’s entirely based on advertising and sponsorship. Even the events done outside of the radio are paid for by the advertiser, or the sponsor. With web publishing, approximately two per cent comes from subscription and it’s virtually negligible now. If you look at video OTT, advertising is 60 per cent, and pay is 36 per cent.