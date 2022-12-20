'The Future of News' Conference & Awards is here

The first edition of ‘The Future of News' by afaqs! will be held at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, on December 21, from 12 p.m.
The first edition of ‘The Future of News' Conference & Awards, curated by afaqs!, is here. The day-long event at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, starting 10 a.m. tomorrow, is dedicated to the Indian news business.
As the video consumption of young Indians transcends online, it presents both opportunities and challenges for the country's news broadcasters. On one hand, they can grab viewers wherever they're present, on the other, online monetisation can be challenging.
These two compelling factors, among others, are reshaping the Indian news business. The conversation will help to find out where 'The Future of News' lies.
The event will feature in-depth discussions, in the form of insightful panels and power-pact keynote addresses with some of the most learned names in the Indian news business.
From decoding the business importance of breaking news to the challenge of monetising news, from delving deep into the untapped potential of digital video news to understanding advertisers' concerns, are some of the topics that will be addressed at the conference.
News18 presents ‘The Future of News’ Conference is powered by Public App. The platinum sponsor is ABP Live, knowledge partner is Nielsen, and live streaming partner is 24 Frames Digital.
The speakers include Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, and chairman, BARC; Dolly Jha, MD, Nielsen Media, India; Anup Vishwanathan, COO, media, Times Network; Anita Nayar, branding & communication, Patanjali Ayurved; Deepit Purkayastha, co-founder, Inshorts and Public App; Gaurav Arora, CRO, Jagran New Media; Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head - North and East, Wavemaker India; Rammohan Sundaram, country head & managing partner, DDB Mudra Group, among others.
The Future of News Awards recognises and rewards the best of news on TV and online video. Apart from the regular categories, the Awards also have a number of unusual categories which seek to reflect the changing shape of news.
The jurors include Jasmine Sachdeva from Zenith, Harsh Deep Chhabra from Mindshare, Subha Sreenivasan Iyer from Godrej Consumer Products, Pradeep Dwivedi from Eros Media World PLC, Raj Nayak from House of Cheer, Sujata Dwibedy from Dentsu, Sabbas Joseph from Wizcraft, Atul Shrivastava from Laqshya Media Group, Rajesh Upadhyay from Jagran New Media, Deepak Ajwani from Times Internet, Neha Chimbulkar from Quora, Navin Kathuria from DDB Mudra Group and Yatnesh Pandey from Greenply.