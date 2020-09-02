The government has banned PUBG and 117 other apps

Received complaints about misuse of apps to steal and transmit data to servers located outside India says the government.
The Ministry of Information & Technology invoking powers under Section 69A of the IT Act has banned PUBG and 117 other apps.
In its press release, the ministry said it had received complaints from various sources about misuse of these apps to steal and transmit data to servers located outside India.
"In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of the State, and using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain apps, used both in mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices," said the ministry.
Back in June, amid the border tensions between India and China, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps that included popular ones like TikTok, Helo, UC Browser, UC News, WeChat, Bigo Live, CamScanner and Clean Master.