The Hindu partners With Taboola

Taboola the world’s leading discovery platform announced an exclusive partnership with The Hindu, one of India's leading publishers. The partnership will see The Hindu using Taboola’s discovery platform across all of their regional sites on mobile and web to maximize traffic, and increase audience engagement and monetization.
The Hindu implemented Taboola Feed, a continuous scroll that provides readers with a seamless flow of personalized content and videos that the user might be interested in discovering next to keep users engaged on a publisher’s site. The Hindu also leveraged Taboola Newsroom’s insights and A/B testing capabilities, providing editorial teams with actionable insights and data about content performance in real time, allowing them to test the performance of headlines, thumbnails and story placements in real time and discover topics their users are most interested in reading about. The platform also provides editors with unique insights on trending topics from Taboola's network.
The partnership, which launched early this year, has already helped The Hindu increase its revenue by 34% year-on-year and increase Click Through Rate (CTR) by 55%.
Pradeep Gairola, VP & Business Head - Digital at The Hindu said, “Our partnership with Taboola has been great, and we’re impressed with the value they have been able to add in terms of user engagement, product experience and revenue. We appreciate the team at Taboola for being so agile & proactive in nurturing this relationship & helping us reach our goals.”
