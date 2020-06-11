The Hindu partners With Taboola

The Hindu implemented Taboola Feed, a continuous scroll that provides readers with a seamless flow of personalized content and videos that the user might be interested in discovering next to keep users engaged on a publisher’s site. The Hindu also leveraged Taboola Newsroom’s insights and A/B testing capabilities, providing editorial teams with actionable insights and data about content performance in real time, allowing them to test the performance of headlines, thumbnails and story placements in real time and discover topics their users are most interested in reading about. The platform also provides editors with unique insights on trending topics from Taboola's network.