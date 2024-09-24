The Hollywood Reporter India unveils its first digital cover

Avarna Jain, chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, expressed her enthusiasm, “This milestone cover features industry stalwarts Karan Johar, Mahesh Narayanan, Pa. Ranjith, Vetri Maaran, and Zoya Akhtar, all of who represent different film industries across the country, and underline the core of what THR India stands for: to be the first platform in India to celebrate Indian entertainment across regions, languages and platforms. The cover is a testament to THR India’s dedication to bringing the most influential voices in filmmaking to the forefront.”