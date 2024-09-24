The Hollywood Reporter India unveils its first digital cover

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The cover spotlights five visionary directors from across the Indian film industry, spanning Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema.
Under the leadership of renowned film critic and editor, Anupama Chopra, THR India is excited to push the boundaries of storytelling and technological innovation in entertainment reporting.
Avarna Jain, chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, expressed her enthusiasm, “This milestone cover features industry stalwarts Karan Johar, Mahesh Narayanan, Pa. Ranjith, Vetri Maaran, and Zoya Akhtar, all of who represent different film industries across the country, and underline the core of what THR India stands for: to be the first platform in India to celebrate Indian entertainment across regions, languages and platforms. The cover is a testament to THR India’s dedication to bringing the most influential voices in filmmaking to the forefront.”
Reflecting on the collaboration, Anupama Chopra shared, “The directors we’ve chosen for this cover embody thrilling storytelling. Each of them represents a unique narrative style, yet they share a common drive to break barriers and explore fresh perspectives. This cover is more than just a visual—it’s a celebration of the ideas and innovation shaping Indian cinema today.”
Shot exclusively using the Google Pixel 9, the cover was brought to life through the lens of ace photographer Mohammed Jameer, seamlessly blending art and technology. Audiences can expect dynamic behind-the-scenes insights and conversations on THR India’s social channels, offering an intimate look at the creative minds driving the future of Indian cinema.
This launch marks the beginning of a new era for The Hollywood Reporter India, promising a celebration of entertainment across regions, languages and platforms.
Credits:
Creative Director: Meetesh Taneja
Photographer: Cover Shot on Google Pixel 9 - Mohamed Jameer
Chief Stylist: Isha Bhansali