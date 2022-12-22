The inaugural Future of News Awards rewards the best in TV and online video news

The inaugural Future of News Awards curated by afaqs! rewarded 51 gold metals to the best in TV and online video news. Held at the Country Inn in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, on December 21, 2022, Zee Media emerged as the winner with a tally of 15 gold medals.
In the first edition, the Awards were open to entries only from English and Hindi news channels. There were three supercategories with 23 subcategories. Gold winners include Network18, TV9 Network, The Quint, and ABP Network among others.
The Future of News Conference and Awards was presented by News18 India and powered by Public app. ABP Live was its platinum partner, its knowledge partner was Neilsen, and 21 Frames Digital was its live-streaming partner.