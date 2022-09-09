‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back on Sony Entertainment Television in a ‘Naya Avtaar’ & with a ‘Naya Parivaar’

The show premieres on 10th September and will air every Saturday – Sunday at 9:30 pm.
Ace comedian, Kapil Sharma is back to take over the television screens with a ‘naya avatar’ and ‘naya parivaar’, making your weekend mazedaar! The brand-new edition of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will premiere on 10th September and will air every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30PM. Produced by Banijay Asia and SKTV (Salman Khan Television), the show once again invites families to come together to enjoy a weekend full of Comedy, Glitz and Glamour.
Seen in a new avatar, this time around, Kapil Sharma will be running a local Cable TV channel in a mohallah surrounded by his crazy family and even crazier neighbourhood. Due to an accident, Kapil has lost memory of his beloved wife, Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti). To revive Kapil’s memory, his father-in-law, Sunder Das, a vaid (Ishtiyak Khan), loving mother-in-law, Roopmati (Gaurav Dubey), and nathkat brother-in-law, Goli (Satinder Soni), have moved in to his house. Along with Bindu, they keep coming up with solutions to remind him of their marriage, but it ensues into a hilarious chaos. And, adding on to Kapil’s family drama are his atrangi neighbours i.e the bubbly dhoban, Gudiya (Kiku Sharda), classical music teacher Gharchhor Das ‘Ustaad ji’ (Sidharth Sagar) and his glamourous student, Ghazal (Shristy Rode). Archana Puran Singh will yet again be seen in her elements taking jibes on Kapil. With all these atrangi characters coming together and Kapil in the centre of it all, Entertainment hoga zabadrast!
With eminent personalities gracing every episode, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show promises candid banter and unlimited entertainment. The opening weekend episodes will see Kapil and his Naya Parivaar indulge with Cuttputlli starcast – Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, along with producer Jackky Bhagnani, followed by the team of Babli Bouncer – Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla in rib-tickling laughter sessions.
The Kapil Sharma Show is Co-presented by Pushp Masale and Elois HRC and Co-powered by Priyagold Hunk, Finolex Cables, Chings Schezwan Chutney, Jaquar Lighting and Volkswagen. The Associate sponsor is Simpolo Ceramics.
Doubling the entertainment quotient, the fresh new season is touted to be a wholesome package filled with rip-roaring stand ups, hilarious gags, celebrities and of course endless laughter. All in all, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be zabardast!
Tune in to watch the new world of Kapil Sharma, starting 10th September every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!