‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back on Sony Entertainment Television in a ‘Naya Avtaar’ & with a ‘Naya Parivaar’

Seen in a new avatar, this time around, Kapil Sharma will be running a local Cable TV channel in a mohallah surrounded by his crazy family and even crazier neighbourhood. Due to an accident, Kapil has lost memory of his beloved wife, Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti). To revive Kapil’s memory, his father-in-law, Sunder Das, a vaid (Ishtiyak Khan), loving mother-in-law, Roopmati (Gaurav Dubey), and nathkat brother-in-law, Goli (Satinder Soni), have moved in to his house. Along with Bindu, they keep coming up with solutions to remind him of their marriage, but it ensues into a hilarious chaos. And, adding on to Kapil’s family drama are his atrangi neighbours i.e the bubbly dhoban, Gudiya (Kiku Sharda), classical music teacher Gharchhor Das ‘Ustaad ji’ (Sidharth Sagar) and his glamourous student, Ghazal (Shristy Rode). Archana Puran Singh will yet again be seen in her elements taking jibes on Kapil. With all these atrangi characters coming together and Kapil in the centre of it all, Entertainment hoga zabadrast!