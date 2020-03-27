The M&E segment outperformed the economy in 2019: FICCI, EY Report

FICCI and EY India on March 27, 2020, launched the annual media and entertainment report 2020 – ‘The era of consumer A.R.T.’, over a virtual briefing session. The session covered the overview of the India M&E sector in 2019, Key trends observed in 2019, advertising revenue growth and the impact of digital platforms on M&E sector.
The briefing was led by Ashish Pherwani, partner and media and entertainment leader, EY India and Dilip Chenoy, secretary general, FICCI. The briefing will be followed by a Q&A session basis the findings of the report.
Here are some of the highlights of the report: