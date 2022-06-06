The New Hindi General Entertainment Channel ATRANGII launches today

Speaking on the launch of the much-awaited channel, Vibhu Agarwal, Founder & CEO ATRANGII channel shared, “We are elated to roll-out our first Hindi general entertainment channel ATRANGII. We have been curating gripping content for the channel for the past couple of months now and we take pride in launching it with four hours of programming. From here on, we aim to further bolster the original content line-up. We have invested heavily in expanding our creative pool, bringing talent both behind and on-screen to put out shows that resonate with the Hindi heartland. Our concerted focus with ATRANGII is to partner with established production houses and independent creators to showcase content that will give us a definitive edge over currently produced shows in the Hindi GEC space. We aim to emerge as the go to destination for entertainment across both satellite and digital space”