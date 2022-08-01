The Quint and Malayala Manorama announce partnerships with Ideabrew

"The Quint has been a leader among digital news media companies in leveraging the power of sound through its episodic and serialised podcasts. Collaborating with Ideabrew Studios opens exciting prospects for us in terms of not only reaching out to our habitual listeners and finding new audience – but also getting to know them better. The data provided by Ideabrew is helping us better measure user numbers, understand user behaviour, and study demography in a more systematic manner. This year, there's been an uptick in listenership across podcasting channels as the world returns to a post-pandemic normalcy – and for The Quint, the tie-up provides a timely opportunity to capitalise on this revival.” shared Shelly Walia, executive editor, The Quint.