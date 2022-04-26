The rising presence of South Indian content on OTT decoded

Just like with Hindi content, Nair says that the fiction space in South India was also occupied with daily soap operas. “In that aspect, the South is no different from the north. We missed our HBO Showtime moment, both for Hindi as well as the languages. Now the opportunity is to create high-quality premium drama series which can go across genres. And do it in a manner that we are used to seeing internationally. In the last 4-5 years, Hindi has done quite a few of these and it can happen in the languages as well,” he says.