The Times of India showcases its 'Times Power of Print' by offering personalised newspapers for agencies

Sagnik Ghosh - head of creative strategy, Innovations, Branded Content and Trade Marketing for BCCL Response, Times of India, talking about the campaign, said, “The Times Power of Print, now in its 5th edition and supported by the Election Commission of India, returns with a fervour. We are excited about the brief, which urges people to use their right to vote—it is a chance to make a difference and change lives. We strongly believe that every creative agency should take advantage of this opportunity and participate. To add a unique twist to our call for entry campaign, we personalized newspapers and extended invitations to agencies. We hope the brief piqued their interest as much as it did ours. We have put together an exciting campaign and cannot wait to see the entries."